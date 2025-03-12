New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Saksham, an offshore patrol vessel arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, on March 12, for a three-day goodwill visit aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and fostering regional partnerships, the ICG said in an official statement.

As per the ICG, during its port call, the crew of ICGS Saksham will engage in a series of professional interactions, including high-level calls on local dignitaries, joint training exercises, and sporting events with their Seychellois counterparts. These engagements are designed to enhance interoperability, promote mutual learning, and reinforce the strong maritime ties between India and Seychelles.

The ICG noted that in alignment with India's outreach initiatives, the embarked National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will also participate in a Walkathon and a beach cleanup activity, contributing to the Government of India's 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan'--a campaign aimed at environmental sustainability and marine conservation.

Additionally, ICGS Saksham has embarked 10 personnel from Assam Rifles as part of the ongoing Indian Coast Guard-Assam Rifles affiliation programme. This initiative facilitates interagency cooperation, providing Assam Rifles personnel with exposure to maritime operations while fostering camaraderie and knowledge exchange between the two forces.

As per the official statement, following its visit to Seychelles, ICGS Saksham will proceed to Madagascar as part of its overseas deployment (OSD) plan, furthering diplomatic engagements and enhancing Coast Guard-to-Coast Guard collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Notably, the visit of ICGS Saksham underscores India's commitment to maritime security, regional cooperation, and fostering strong bilateral ties with nations in the IOR. It also highlights India's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), strengthening maritime partnerships with Global South nations.

The official statement said that through 'White Hull Diplomacy,' the Indian Coast Guard continues to expand its strategic outreach, emphasizing humanitarian functions, capacity building, and cooperative security efforts. This visit reaffirms India's role as a reliable maritime partner in the IOR, advancing mutual interests through goodwill and collaboration. (ANI)

