Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 3 (ANI): Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday carried out several strikes in Gaza in response to a rocket launch towards Sderot, The Jerusalem Post reported citing IDF's Spokesperson Unit.

The strikes, carried out in retaliation to the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense System, also targeted a facility used for the production of concrete needed for the construction of tunnels in addition to underground infrastructures used by the terrorist organization.

Also Read | NASA SpaceX Demo 2 Mission: Astronauts Doug Hurley And Bob Behnken Successfully Return to Earth For 1st Splashdown in 45 Years (Watch Video).

"In response to the rocket that was fired at #Israel from #Gaza earlier this evening, our fighter jets & aircraft just struck subterranean Hamas terror facilities in Gaza. We hold Hamas responsible for all activity emanating from Gaza," IDF said in a tweet.

In another tweet, IDF said it thwarted an attempt by four terrorists to place explosives near the security fence between Israel and Syria.

Also Read | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

"Our troops & aircraft fired toward the squad & a hit was identified. We are ready for any scenario & hold the Syrian regime responsible for all events in Syria," the IDF tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)