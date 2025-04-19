Tel Aviv [Israel], April 19 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced tonight that it has eliminated a Hezbollah operative in a drone strike in southern Lebanon's city of Ayta ash-Shab earlier today.

According to the announcement the operative was involved in terror activities.

Lebanese media report that he was a municipal police officer on his way home from a funeral. Ayta ash-Shab is a Shiite city known to be a Hezbollah stronghold. (ANI/TPS)

