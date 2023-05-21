Tel Aviv [Israel], May 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers carried out an operation Sunday afternoon to locate weapons in the village of Bal'a in Samaria.

During the operation, the fighters located and confiscated an M-16.

Also Read | Lion Attack: Zoo Owner in Slovakia Mauled to Dead by Lions at Feeding Time, Cops Find Body Parts at Scene.

During their departure, explosive charges were thrown at the forces, but no casualties to our forces. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)