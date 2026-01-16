Jerusalem [Israel], January 16 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has struck several Hezbollah weapon storage facilities and additional terror infrastructure throughout southern Lebanon.

"STRUCK: Several Hezbollah weapon storage facilities and additional terror infrastructure throughout southern Lebanon. Prior to the strikes, steps were taken in order to mitigate possible harm to civilians. Hezbollah's activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF wrote in its post.

Also Read | India to Evacuate Citizens From Iran: First Flight From Tehran to Delhi Scheduled on January 16; Students' Registrations Complete.

https://x.com/IDF/status/2011867407464161398

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF also said it carried out strikes on multiple Hezbollah-linked military sites in southern Lebanon, targeting shafts allegedly used for storing weapons, amid rising tensions along the border.

Also Read | Who is Fatima Jatoi? Pakistani TikToker is Not Just a Viral Video Sensation.

In a post on X, the IDF stated that the strikes hit locations where Hezbollah activity had been identified in recent months.

"STRUCK: Shafts used for storing weapons in several military sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where in recent months, Hezbollah activity has been identified at these sites. Hezbollah's terror activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the Israeli military said in its post.

According to The Times of Israel, since the November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF has killed around 400 operatives and struck hundreds of additional Hezbollah-linked targets. The IDF has repeatedly asserted that the activity at the targeted sites constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The Lebanese government claimed last week to have disarmed Hezbollah south of the country's Litani River, but Israel has cast doubt on such an assertion, the Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)