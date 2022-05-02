Islamabad, May 2 (PTI) Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Monday directly blamed US President Joe Biden's administration for toppling his government through a conspiracy.

Khan, 69, the country's 22nd prime minister, was unceremoniously removed from office on April 9 through a no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in Pakistan's history to be ousted through a no-trust motion.

The cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly alleged that his political opponents colluded with the US to change the regime in Pakistan. But he provided no credible evidence of this and Washington has strongly denied any foreign interference.

Khan's fresh claim came as he took to Twitter in response to US defence analyst Dr Rebecca Grant's remarks about Pakistan in a Fox News show.

"Pakistan needs to support Ukraine, stop looking for deals with Russia right now, limit their involvement with China, and stop the anti-American policies that are part of the reason that Imran Khan, the prime minister, got voted out of office a couple of weeks ago,” Grant said during the show.

In his reaction, Khan said that the remarks were vindication of his claim that he was a victim of foreign conspiracy.

He shared the video clip of Grant's remarks with his statement.

“If anyone had any doubts about the US regime change conspiracy this video should remove all doubts as to why a democratically elected PM & his government were removed. Clearly the US wants an obedient puppet as prime minister who will not allow Pak choice of neutrality in a European war,” he said.

Khan directly asked President Biden if his removal increased or reduced anti-US sentiment in Pakistan.

“My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?” he said.

Khan earlier used a secret cable sent by the Pakistan ambassador in Washington in March to support his claim of foreign conspiracy to remove his government.

The communication was about the ambassador's conversation with a senior US official who expressed displeasure at Pakistan's policy towards Russia.

