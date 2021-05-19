Islamabad [Pakistan] May 19, (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly sought the reason for the press conference which was held by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, despite having no involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) Scandal.

Addressing a meeting with Federal Cabinet, Khan asked the Minister to explain why he held a press conference when he had not even been named in the scandal, The News International reported.

Sarwar, while defending his position, said that the media had accused him of involvement in the scandal and holding a presser to clarify his position was necessary, he said adding that he had nothing to do with the issue but he was dragged into it.

The prime minister also said that an inquiry had been entrusted to the Anti-Corruption Department of Pakistan's Punjab government on the matter.

Meanwhile, Zulfi Bukhari, who resigned as special assistant to PM on Monday, suddenly cancelled a planned news conference at the National Press Club Tuesday afternoon, said The News International.

In a tweet, Bukhari informed: "Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media's obnoxious lies."

He also reiterated that he has nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing real estate project.

On Monday, Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal ordered the anti-corruption watchdog to look into alleged corruption, irregularities and illegal land requisition in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, reported SAMAA news.

Earlier, on Saturday, Imran Khan had ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the RRR project scam after which the Punjab government decided to send the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a thorough investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)