Islamabad [Pakistan], December 15 (ANI): Amid the continuous surge in coronavirus cases in Pakistan, human rights organisations have slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for its negligence in preventing the spread of the virus among prisoners.

Citing the joint report prepared by the Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), Geo News reported the Pakistani government remained complacent despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases in jails.

"The government failed to fulfill its promise of reducing the number of prisoners from overcrowded jails to contain the spread of coronavirus," the report stressed.

It further stated that instead of reducing the number of incarcerated persons, about 6,000 new prisoners were added to already crammed jails between April and August 2020, Geo News said.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan has reported 440,787 cases of coronavirus and 8,832 deaths so far. (ANI)

