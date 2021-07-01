Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Despite the overwhelming evidence of China's genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Pakistan has said it believes in Beijing's version regarding the treatment of minorities in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who projects himself as the champion of Islam or a crusader against Islamophobia, has turned a blind eye to the Chinese atrocities against Muslim minorities because of Islamabad's "extreme proximity and relationship with Beijing".

Xinjiang is a province in Communist China where an estimated two million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained since 2016. They are believed to have been placed in detention centres across Xinjiang.

Many former detainees allege they were subjected to attempted indoctrination, physical abuse and even sterilisation. However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

"Because of our extreme proximity and relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version," Dawn quoted Imran Khan as saying.

Prime Minister Khan's selective outrage against Islamophobia has time and again has received a lot of criticism.

When it comes to China's treatment of Muslims, Imran Khan has remained mum since he assumed the office as prime minister of Pakistan.

Recently, in an interview with HBO Axios, when he was asked about his outspokenness about Islamophobia in Europe and the US but total silence on the genocide of Muslims in Western China," he replied, "This is not the case, according to them (Chinese authorities)."

China has been globally rebuked for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps to undergo some form of forcible "re-education or indoctrination".

Over the past four months, the Canadian, Dutch, British, Lithuanian, and Czech parliaments adopted motions recognising the Uyghur crisis as genocide. (ANI)

