Lahore, May 27 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he would prefer spending his entire life in prison rather than bowing before tyranny and oppression, in an apparent reference to the military establishment.

Khan, who has been in jail for about two years for multiple cases, also announced the launch of a protest movement.

"I will prefer spending my entire life grinding in a prison cell than bowing before fironiat and yazidiat (tyranny and oppression). The rule of law is the central goal of my movement that will end the law of the jungle in Pakistan," Khan said in a post on X.

"When all doors are shut on a political party, when its members are subjected to injustice and the judiciary is no longer independent, then peaceful protest becomes the only path left," he said.

Khan directed his party members, supporters and workers to prepare for a vigorous nationwide movement.

"This time, I won't just call for Islamabad -- I will call for all of Pakistan to rise," he said.

Khan also warned his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, saying he was aware of those who are playing both sides.

"I am fully aware of those who are playing both sides - the establishment and PTI. Those who do not comply with party directives will have no place in this movement. Whenever I get the chance, I will hold internal party elections," he said.

Terming the May 9, 2023 riots after his arrest a false flag operation, Khan said: "The events of May 9 (2023) are a matter of just half an hour to be solved if CCTV footage are shown. The real culprits are those who stole the CCTV footage. If they (military establishment) truly believe Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was responsible for May 9, then they should release the footage."

Regarding the court's order to hold his polygraph test in 12 terrorism cases related to May 9, Khan said it is (prime minister) Shehbaz Sharif who should undergo a polygraph test — and be asked whether he came to power through stolen mandate -- Form 45 or Form 47."

He said he is being denied basic facilities in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

"I am a former prime minister of Pakistan, entitled to special status in jail, yet even basic facilities provided to common prisoners have been denied to me. I have been confined for 22 months in a cell no better than a grinding mill. Meanwhile, thieves -- Sharifs and Zardaris -- in this country are kept in VIP cells that resemble luxury suites," he said.

Khan said he was not allowed to speak to his children and his sisters are denied visitation rights.

"For some unknown reason, I haven't been allowed new books for the past two and a half months — only books I have already read are permitted. I am the head of a political party, yet even my party members are denied access to me — despite having court orders allowing them to meet me," he lambasted.

Khan further said that his wife Bushra Bibi had been sentenced just to cause him pain. "What could be viler than this? I am allowed only 30 minutes per week to speak with my family or lawyers. By endorsing military trials, the Supreme Court has shown a lack of confidence in its own judicial system," Khan said.

