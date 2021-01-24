Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday alleged the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government of coming into power by stealing votes.

According to The News International, Rehman alleged that the current rulers came into power through vote theft, and the PDM rallies and public meetings had seriously upset the current rulers.

He further stated that a change in the system was inevitable to check the engineering of results suiting their own agenda.

He further vowed to continue pursuing those who came to power by stealing votes, reported The News International.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan was paying the price of the historic incompetence of the current government.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said, "Pakistan is being punished for obedience, historical incompetence, and incompetence. The country is facing disgrace all over the world because of the clumsy sports spectacle, first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots were disgraced all over the world and now the airline has been brought to this place. Pakistan has never seen such a day."

Maryam's statements came after an advisory was issued by the UN Security Management System (UNSMS) which states: "Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] Pakistan...due to dubious licences, caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators."

According to the News International, the UN advisory has been recommended to agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), UN High Commission for Refugees, UN Development Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization, and many others. (ANI)

