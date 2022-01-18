Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to one of its members of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan and ordered him to explain why he criticised the incumbent government.

Speaking during a parliamentary meeting at the National Assembly, the MNA had lashed out at the PTI-led government and criticised its policies -- a move that led the government to take notice of his actions, reported Geo News.

Also Read | Turkish Businessman Claims Former Girlfriend Stole His Sperm to Get Pregnant.

Alam Khan raised his voice against the PTI government on the issue of inflation and unemployment.

"I will raise voice against inflation and unemployment even if it is considered a violation", said the MNA.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Airport Attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani National Killed, Yemen-Based Iran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Three Oil Tankers; Here’s What We Know So Far.

"I don't care how many show-cause notices are issued against me," he said.

Noor further said that he is an elected representative and will highlight issues that he deems important as it is his responsibility, reported Geo News.

According to sources, Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will issue show-cause to Alam Khan.

Meanwhile, the MNA said that Pervez Khattak has "no right to issue a show-cause notice to him" as he is "not the chairman of the party", adding that he has not broken any code of conduct, reported Geo News.

The year-on-year increase in inflation in recent months is mainly driven by soaring prices of fuel, electricity, house rent, transport, and non-perishable food items. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)