Lahore, July 17 (PTI) Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan was summoned by the country's anti-cybercrime body a day after she spoke against Army Chief Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir.

Aleema Khan uploaded a video on social media in which she conveyed her brother's message to the members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that if anything happened to Imran Khan in jail, they should hold Gen Munir accountable.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) issued a notice to Aleema Khan to appear before it on Thursday over allegations of being involved in “anti-state activities through social media platforms”.

A counsel for Aleema Khan told the NCCIA that she is in Islamabad on Thursday therefore she can't appear before the authority in Lahore.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Imran Khan had also asked his party members to hold Gen Asim Munir accountable if anything happens to him in jail.

"In recent days, the harsh treatment I face in jail has intensified. The same applies to my wife, Bushra Bibi. Even the television in her cell has been switched off. All basic rights — both human and those legally granted to prisoners — have been suspended for both of us," Khan said.

"There must be accountability for this. I am fully aware that a Colonel and Jail Superintendent Anjum are carrying out these actions on the orders of Asim Munir. Therefore, I give clear instructions to my party -- if anything happens to me in jail, Asim Munir must be held accountable," he added.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases.

Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is gearing up to launch a massive drive from August 5 across the country to press the Shehbaz Sharif government and military establishment to free him.

