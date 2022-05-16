Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will "beg" for money from US Secretary Antony Blinken during former's visit to the US next week so that he (Imran Khan) could not come back into power.

Imran Khan said that Bilawal cannot dare to upset Blinken as later knows where Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari have hidden their money across the globe.

The former PM said that US State Secretary Blinken is aware of these facts and that is the reason Bilawal will not dare to upset the US else he will lose everything, reported The News International.

"Since all of Bilawal's wealth is stored outside of the country, he cannot dare to upset the US, otherwise he will lose everything," Khan said.

During his Faisalabad rally on Sunday, Imran Khan accused Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari of being corrupt and hiding their wealth by storing it all across the globe. Khan also accused the US of being self-centred and not helping any country without seeing its own interest. He added that the US cannot dare to dictate to India because it is a free country.

"The US has made Pakistan a slave without having to invade it," Khan said. "The people of Pakistan will never accept the imported government," as per the media portal.

Furthermore, while addressing the gathering at the Faisalabad Jalsa, Imran Khan also said that if anything happens to him the Pakistani nation will seek justice on his behalf.

This comes in the wake of his statement at the Sialkot rally where Imran said that a plot is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video that consists of the names of those involved in it. In the Sialkot rally, the former PM said that if anything happens to him the video will be made public.

The upcoming Imran Khan public gatherings are scheduled in Swabi on May 16, Kohat on May 17, Chakwal on May 19 and Multan on May 20. (ANI)

