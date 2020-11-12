Washington, Nov 12 (PTI) US President-elect Joe Biden in phone calls with the leaders of Australia, Japan and South Korea emphasised on maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

According to readouts of the calls issued by his transition team, Biden on Wednesday spoke over phone with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea.

These were congratulatory calls by the three leaders after Biden's historic win in the November 3 elections.

In his call with Morrison, Biden underscored that the United States and Australia share both values and history, and noted that the two countries have fought side-by-side in every conflict since the World War I.

Biden said that he looks forward to working closely with Morrison on many common challenges, including containing the COVID-19 pandemic and guarding against future global health threats; confronting climate change; laying the groundwork for the global economic recovery; strengthening democracy, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The President-elect in his phone call with Suga thanked him for his congratulations and complimented him on his steady leadership amidst a governing transition for Japan, the readout said.

Biden underscored his deep commitment to the defence of Japan and US commitments under Article V, and he expressed his strong desire to strengthen the US-Japan alliance even further in new areas.

"They discussed the need to cooperate on COVID-19, build resilience against future global health crises, and begin the global economic recovery. They also spoke about their shared commitment to tackle climate change, strengthen democracy around the world, and reinforce the US-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region,” the readout said.

Biden in his phone call with Moon expressed his desire to strengthen the US-S Korea alliance as the linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The president-elect praised Moon's strong leadership on COVID-19, noting his commitment to cooperate on addressing the pandemic, building global health security, and stimulating global economic recovery.

He observed that he looks forward to working closely with President Moon on other shared challenges, from North Korea to climate change.

They also discussed the shared values that underpin the US-South Korea alliance as well as their mutual interest in strengthening democracy, according to the readout.

Biden had earlier spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland.

