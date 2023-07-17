Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): The Union of News Agencies of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (UNA-OIC) has held a workshop to introduce the Global Media Congress (GMC) in its second edition, in cooperation with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

The workshop sought to introduce the second edition of the Congress, which will be held during the period (November 14-16, 2023) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

At the outset of the workshop, the Director General of the Union of News Agencies of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (UNA), Mohammed Al-Yami, confirmed that the Global Media Congress, in its first edition, represented a rare opportunity that allowed many news agencies in the OIC countries to get acquainted closely with the latest technologies used. In the media sectors, and the main trends of the content industry.

Al-Yami explained that the media landscape is constantly changing and subject to many influences, not the least of which is the successive developments in artificial intelligence and its applications, and the urgent need to formulate journalistic contents that take into account innovation and respond to emerging issues in the fields of environmental and climate media and sustainable development.

Al-Yami pointed out that in the face of these rapid developments in the media space, the Global Media Congress comes in its second edition to propose solutions and present the best successful international experiences, pointing out that this necessitates the member agencies to achieve the maximum desired benefit from this event.

He added, As in the case of the first edition, we are meeting today with the participation of the two organising bodies of the Global Media Congress, namely the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company and the Emirates News Agency, to explore the opportunities available to our agencies during the event, and to identify possible aspects of cooperation with prestigious international institutions, in a way that would advance The performance of our media institutions and enhance their competitiveness in the global media scene.

For his part, Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress (GMC), Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, revealed that the themes of the second edition of the Global Congress include several topics that include, but are not limited to, digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, creativity and innovation, in addition to a number of specialised sessions in the fields of journalism, radio, television, internet, social media and artificial intelligence.

He pointed out that the focus in this edition will be mainly on issues of sustainability, innovation, sports media, youth, social communication, education, the future of media, and the latest technologies in each of these important topics in the media industry sector, as well as providing an ideal platform for international companies. Those wishing to enter the media industry markets in the Gulf, Middle East and North Africa regions.

Al-Rayssi stressed that the goal of this congress is to strengthen global cooperation between media institutions, news agencies and media professionals, exchange experiences and knowledge, and promote dialogue and mutual understanding. the world.

He explained that the Global Media Congress will be a platform for discussing issues of concern to the future of the media, whether on the economic, social or knowledge level, and for exchanging experiences and ideas on how to enhance the ability of the media to provide comprehensive and accurate coverage and keep abreast of technological developments, pointing out that there will be an opportunity to learn about the latest technological developments. In the field of media and how to apply it effectively and innovatively.

Al-Rayssi called on the parties participating in the workshop to engage in the discussions and workshops that will be held during the Congress, stressing that your presence and your diverse experiences will contribute to enriching the dialogue and creating a better future for the media industry.

After that, Ali Al Saad, WAM Acting Deputy Director-General, gave an introductory presentation on the second edition of the Global Media Congress, which will be held during the period 14th-16th November 2023 in Abu Dhabi, indicating that the edition comes to accelerate the process of change in the media sector around the world. By providing global thinking, forward vision and collaboration to help businesses align, adapt and thrive.

He explained that the second edition of the Congress will be held over 3 days, the first day focusing on sustainability and environmental media, the second day on education in the field of media and innovation, while the third day will focus on sports media.

A large number of accompanying events will also be held during the Congress, including platforms for innovation, more than 35 workshops, and laboratories for the future of the media industry that bring together executives, policy makers, and businessmen and women from all over the world to share, discuss and develop ideas, in addition to platforms for live shows. And media dialogue sessions, and educational platforms that allow participants to learn about the latest media technologies and trends.

Al Saad explained that all news agencies and media institutions in the OIC countries can participate in the exhibition by reserving a space and attending through a special pavilion to review the organisation's work.

It is noteworthy that the first edition of the Global Media Congress was held during the period 15th-17th November 2022 and witnessed a wide turnout from major media institutions and organisations around the world, with the participation of more than 200 CEOs, along with more than 1200 media pioneers, specialists and global influencers representing 6 continents in the world. It included more than 30 interactive sessions and more than 27 workshops, in which more than 173 prominent international speakers participated.

The exhibition accompanying the Global Media Congress, in its first session, attracted more than 193 major international companies specialised in the media sector, from 42 countries around the world, during which they reviewed the latest international technologies specialised in these vital sectors. (ANI/WAM)

