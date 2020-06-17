World News | In Unprecedented Move, Pakistan Military Top Brass Visits ISI Headquarter to Discuss Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): Pakistan military top brass including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited the headquarters of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to discuss regional security issues with special focus on the situation of Line Of Control, Pakistani media reported.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (CJSC) Nadeem Raza, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited ISI headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday. They were received by DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Salman Masood, the Pakistan Correspondent for The New York Times termed the arrival of the CJSC and other service chiefs at the ISI headquarters as an "unusual and unprecedented development".

Radio Pakistan reported, "A comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of LOC and Kashmir."

Also Read | Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106.

"CJCSC and Services Chiefs appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness," it further said.

Taking to Twitter, Masood said even during the height of WOT, tensions with India (2008, post-Balakot) the top brass did not convene at the ISI HQ like Tuesday.

"For War ops, preparedness, GHQ is the nerve center. A bevy of generals -- all senior to the DG I, coming to his office -- suggests an extraordinary intel briefing," Masood tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)