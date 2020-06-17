Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | In Unprecedented Move, Pakistan Military Top Brass Visits ISI Headquarter to Discuss Kashmir

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:31 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | In Unprecedented Move, Pakistan Military Top Brass Visits ISI Headquarter to Discuss Kashmir
World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): Pakistan military top brass including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited the headquarters of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to discuss regional security issues with special focus on the situation of Line Of Control, Pakistani media reported.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (CJSC) Nadeem Raza, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited ISI headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday. They were received by DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Salman Masood, the Pakistan Correspondent for The New York Times termed the arrival of the CJSC and other service chiefs at the ISI headquarters as an "unusual and unprecedented development".

Radio Pakistan reported, "A comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of LOC and Kashmir."

Also Read | Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106.

"CJCSC and Services Chiefs appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness," it further said.

Taking to Twitter, Masood said even during the height of WOT, tensions with India (2008, post-Balakot) the top brass did not convene at the ISI HQ like Tuesday.

"For War ops, preparedness, GHQ is the nerve center. A bevy of generals -- all senior to the DG I, coming to his office -- suggests an extraordinary intel briefing," Masood tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
India Inter ISI headquarters Islamabad Kashmir Lieutenant General Mujahid Pakistan military Radio Pakistan the New York Times
You might also like
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions : Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Ludhiana Lions : Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Bollywood

India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
Technology

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
News

Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement