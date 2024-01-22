South Africa cricketer Keshav Maharaj took to social media to share a post on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Ram Temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya in a grand ceremony. Maharaj, a Hindu by birth, who took to Instagram to share a picture of Lord Ram and captioned it, "Jai Shree Raam." The off-spinner had earlier sent his good wishes to the Indian community in South Africa for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble React As They Reach Ram Mandir Complex to Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

See Keshav Maharaj's Post:

