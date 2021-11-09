New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and had a detailed exchange of views on Afghanistan, sources said.

They said there was significant convergence of assessments. Concerns were expressed on the sharp increase in terrorist threats from Afghanistan in the recent past.

Also Read | Canadian Woman First in The World to be Diagnosed as Suffering from ‘Climate Change’.

The sources said the Tajik side highlighted the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting took place a day ahead of the NSA-level dialogue on Afghanistan being hosted by India.

Also Read | American Singer Taylor Swift Tops The List of Most Influential People on Twitter, PM Narendra Modi Secures Second Spot.

Discussions were also held on the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

On the bilateral side, discussions took place on deepening cooperation in areas like defence, border management and border infrastructure development.

NSA Doval also held talks with Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council, Uzbekistan. Both security heads agreed that the future of Afghanistan must be decided by the people of Afghanistan themselves.

Doval will on Wednesday chair 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' which will be attended by security heads from Russia, Iran and all five Central Asian countries. This is the first-of-its-kind regional dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India.

The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)