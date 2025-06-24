Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): The sixteenth meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (INBCGSI) was held in Pune on June 23-24, 2025, according to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian delegation was led by Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, while the Nepali side was headed by Gahendra Rajbhandari, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal. Both delegations included officials from their respective Foreign and Defence Ministries, as well as representatives from the Indian and Nepali Armies, the Ministry of External Affairs noted.

As per the release, both sides engaged in productive discussions covering a wide range of topics related to security and defence cooperation. These included equipment supplies, training, joint military exercises, disaster relief operations, and military exchanges. Delegates also visited prominent public and private defence sector manufacturing units in India to assess avenues for future collaboration.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the INBCGSI, established in 2003, serves as the primary institutional mechanism for coordinating bilateral defence and security cooperation between India and Nepal.

As part of the broader bilateral engagement, the Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Consulate General of India in Birgunj on Saturday organised a series of engaging events across 10 cities and municipalities in Nepal--including Kathmandu, Pokhara, Lamjung, Lumbini, Janakpur, Chitwan, Birgunj, Hetauda, Rautahat, and Bariyarpur--to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga.

In keeping with this year's theme of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," the Embassy of India organised a curtain-raiser event, including a Yoga demonstration, at the revered Pashupatinath Temple on April 7, marking the 75-day lead-up to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025.

As part of the 50-day lead-up to IDY, the Embassy of India conducted a Yoga session at the ECHS Polyclinic in Kathmandu on May 2 with active participation from ex-servicemen of the Indian Army. Additionally, in the 25-day lead-up to IDY 2025, a Yoga session was held with Nepali Army personnel at the Nepal Army HQ ground in Kathmandu on May 27.

The Embassy of India organised Yoga posture demonstrations at six UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Kathmandu Valley, namely: Pashupatinath Temple on April 7; Kathmandu Durbar Square on June 6; Boudhanath Stupa and Swayambhunath Stupa on June 9; Changu Narayan Temple on June 10; and Patan Durbar Square on June 14.

"These events saw active participation from Yoga enthusiasts and members of the Indian diaspora. The demonstration at Patan Durbar Square witnessed enthusiastic involvement from Nepali celebrities, local authorities, residents, and members of the Indian community," a release from the Indian Embassy reads.

"Separately, a Yoga session with participation of more than 150 students from various schools in Kathmandu was organised at the premises of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu on 13 June 2025. The event also featured an insightful lecture demonstration on the 'Benefits of Saatvik Aahar,' inspiring students to embrace mindful eating rooted in traditional Indian wisdom and holistic wellness," the release adds.

In addition, the Embassy of India partnered with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) to host a Yoga session at the ICIMOD HQ in Kathmandu on June 15. The officials of ICIMOD and the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, attended the event.

On June 19, a Yoga demonstration was held in the picturesque Lamjung district, in collaboration with the Madhya Nepal Municipality. In a similar spirit, the Embassy of India conducted Yoga demonstrations at three prominent landmarks in Pokhara: the Sarangkot viewpoint, renowned for its panoramic views of the Annapurna mountain range; the Shiva Temple at Pumdikot, where spiritual serenity meets breathtaking vistas; and the Shanti Stupa, gracefully located on the scenic Anadu Hill.

Continuing the celebration of Yoga, the Embassy of India hosted a large-scale Yoga and meditation session on June 20 along the serene banks of Lake Phewa in Pokhara. With over 500 participants in attendance, the event highlighted Yoga's profound ability to connect human consciousness with nature.

On June 20, 2025, the Embassy of India hosted a large-scale Yoga demonstration at the Lumbini Development Trust in Lumbini, drawing participation from over 500 Yoga enthusiasts. The event was graced by the presence of the Governor of Lumbini, Krishna Bahadur Gharti, and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Nepal, Teju Lal Chaudhary.

In his address, the Governor of Lumbini expressed his appreciation to the Embassy of India for organising a meaningful Yoga event at the sacred birthplace of Lord Buddha, acknowledging its significance in strengthening the cultural ties between India and Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava underscored the universal appeal of Yoga and its vital role in fostering a healthy, mindful, and sustainable lifestyle.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Nepal also extended gratitude to the Embassy of India for hosting the event and promoting the spirit of wellness and unity through Yoga.

"The main highlight of the Embassy of India's International Day of Yoga celebrations in Nepal in 2025 was a grand Yoga demonstration held at Pokhara's Rangsala Stadium on 21 June, in collaboration with the Pokhara Metropolitan City. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 7,000 Yoga practitioners across the region and was graced by the Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Surendra Raj Pandey, and the Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Dhana Raj Acharya," the release stated.

In his address, the Chief Minister extended gratitude to the Embassy of India for organising the International Yoga Day celebrations in Pokhara on such a remarkable scale. He emphasised that Yoga represents an integral aspect of the enduring and deeply rooted cultural ties between India and Nepal.

Ambassador Naveen Srivastava emphasised Yoga's role as a meaningful cultural bridge between the two nations and highlighted the potential of organising such events in key tourist destinations to further promote Yoga tourism in Nepal. The Mayor of Pokhara expressed appreciation for the Embassy's support in positioning Pokhara as Nepal's tourism hub through initiatives like these.

The Consulate General of India also organised International Day of Yoga events in Janakpur, Chitwan, Birgunj, Hetauda, Rautahat, and Bariyarpur.

The Embassy of India remains committed to fostering people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges with Nepal, grounded in the shared appreciation for Yoga and holistic approaches to health and well-being. (ANI)

