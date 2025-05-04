New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): India and Angola underscored the urgent need for reforming the United Nations (UN) to reflect contemporary global realities, with both sides affirming their shared interest in ensuring effective transformation of international governance structures.

Speaking at a press conference following Angolan President Joao Lourenco's state visit on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi said, "Honorable President Lourenco also mentioned about India playing a greater role in the world context and he sees a great role internationally, particularly in the UN system, the reform of the UN. Both have collective interest to ensure that the reform takes place effectively and reflects the contemporary realities."

President Lourenco's remarks echo India's long-standing call for reforms in global institutions, including a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. Angola, currently holding the chairship of the African Union, also expressed alignment with the idea of amplifying the voices of African and developing nations, particularly within the framework of the Global South.

Ravi highlighted the importance Angola places on India's growing international stature and its potential role in shaping a more equitable global order. "He also mentioned about the rise of India and how it can play in the context of not just Angola but also Africa...India and Africa to playing a stronger role, a dynamic role, and a facilitating role in the Global South, and Africa is the core of the Global South," Ravi said.

During the visit, both countries also discussed the upcoming 4th India-Africa Forum Summit. Angola, as chair of the African Union, assured India of its commitment to facilitate the summit and work with other African leaders to finalise mutually convenient dates.

In addition to multilateral cooperation, India and Angola deepened bilateral ties through the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding - in agriculture, culture, and traditional medicine. Angola also submitted its framework agreement to join the International Solar Alliance, a move expected to formally induct it as the 123rd member of the initiative.

Ravi concluded by noting the presence of an active and well-integrated Indian diaspora in Angola, numbering around 8,000, contributing to sectors ranging from retail and trade to professional services - further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations. (ANI)

