New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): India appointed three new envoys for three different countries, the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Norway.

Bharath Kumar Kuthati, a 2006 batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Botswana.

Another one is Vinod K Jacob, a 2000 batch IFS officer, presently Deputy High Commissioner in the High Commission of India, Colombo has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Acquino Vimal, who is also from the 2000 batch, an IFS officer, is presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Beijing. He has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Norway.

All three are expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

