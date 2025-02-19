New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The 55th Director General Level Border Co-ordination Conference between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) kicked off in New Delhi on February 17, 2025, according to Border Security Force press release.

The four-day conference, which will take place from February 17 to 20, aims to address pressing border-related issues and enhance coordination between the two border-guarding forces.

Also Read | Brazilian Teen Dies After 'Injecting Himself With Butterfly Remains Mixed With Water', Police Investigate Possible Online Challenge.

"55th Director General Level Border Co-ordination Conference between BSF (India) and BGB (Bangladesh) is underway at FHQ BSF New Delhi w.e.f. 17th to 20th Feb 2025 to discuss border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces as well as deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBM)," read the release.

The BSF delegation was led by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Director General, BSF and BGB delegation is headed by Maj General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, BGBM, ndc, psc, M Phil, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh.

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes History: Company's Falcon 9 Rocket Launches From Florida, Lands in Bahamas for First Time.

The statement added that the concluding session and signing of the Joint Record of Discussions will take place on February 20 at Force Headquarters BSF, Block No 10, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, Delhi.

On Monday, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, the Director General of BSF, welcomed Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, DG of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with his delegation at IGI Airport.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, BSF wrote, "The 55th Border Security Force - Border Guard Bangladesh Director General Level Border Co-Ordination Conference - scheduled to be held at New Delhi from 17-20 February 2025."

https://x.com/BSF_India/status/1891435525871128760

It added, "Daljit Singh Chawdhary, DG BSF, received & welcomed Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, BGBM, ndc, psc, M Phil, DG BGB along with the BGB delegation at IGI airport, New Delhi today. DG BGB is heading the delegation, to discuss & deliberate upon the border-related issues and for better coordination between both the Border Guarding Forces." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)