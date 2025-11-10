By Sahil Pandey

Thimphu, [Bhutan], November 10 (ANI): The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan is poised to be highly significant, coinciding with major national and spiritual events, underscoring the "closest partnership" between the two nations, according to the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya.

Also Read | Did a Muslim Migrant Urinate on Pork in a French Supermarket? Fact Check Reveals It Was a Prank Video.

The Ambassador highlighted the dual importance of the visit, noting its timing with the unprecedented Global Peace Prayer Festival and the 70th birthday celebrations of His Majesty the Fourth King of Bhutan.

"There is something called the Global Peace Prayer Festival, which Bhutan says is an unprecedented event... that festival is going on right now... praying for world peace and happiness. So Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will also be participating in the Peace prayer festival, along with the Bhutanese leaders," Arya told ANI.

Also Read | Indians Kidnapped in Mali: 5 Indian Nationals Abducted in Bamako As Al Qaeda-Linked Terrorist Group Close In on Capital, Embassy Working for Safe Release.

The visit gains a ceremonial depth as PM Modi is scheduled to join the celebrations for the 70th birth anniversary of the Fourth King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

"There is the birthday celebration, the 70th birthday of His Majesty, the fourth King of Bhutan... who has been a very widely respected figure. And there will be a public function... So Prime Minister's participation in that festival is also a matter of honour for India to participate in something which is so special for the country," the Ambassador stated.

A key highlight of the spiritual environment is the exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha brought from India.

"We have the visit of the relics of Lord Buddha, which have been brought specially for this time, which is a very significant time, which will be there for public veneration," the Ambassador noted, emphasising the deep Buddhist connection.

He elaborated that Buddhism is "very deep in the belief system and in the faith in Bhutan," and India is seen as the "land of Buddha."

"Holy relics of Lord Buddha are considered very sacred by all Buddhists... They have been brought for these 10 days for public veneration in Bhutan... it will strengthen that deep connection between the people," he added.

Detailing the Prime Minister's packed schedule, the Ambassador confirmed a mix of ceremonial and high-level bilateral engagements.

"So, one of the public celebrations will be taking place for the 70th birth anniversary of the fourth King of Bhutan. So the Prime Minister will be participating in that function. He will have bilateral talks with the King of Bhutan. Will also be meeting and interacting with the Prime Minister of Bhutan," the Ambassador outlined.

A major economic milestone will be the joint inauguration of the 1020 megawatt Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Plant. "He will participate in the inauguration, the joint inauguration with Bhutan for a 1020 megawatt hydropower plant called Punatsangchhu-II," he confirmed.

The Ambassador hailed the Punatsangchhu-II project as a crucial addition, set to "add about 40% of the total installed capacity of hydro power generation in Bhutan."

He stressed the economic synergy, noting that the power "will be used by people of Bhutan, and surplus power will be exported to India."

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the warm reception given to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha. "Heartfelt appreciation to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India," he wrote on X.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and attend the Global Peace Prayer Festival at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu.

India and Bhutan share a close relationship rooted in trust, shared spiritual traditions, and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)