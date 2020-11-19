New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20.

Speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said that the implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors to Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan.

Also Read | Dr Khawla AlRomaithi From UAE Visits 208 Countries Across All 7 Continents in Record-Breaking Time of Less Than 87 Hours (View Pics).

"Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019," he said.

"The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enable Indian visitors to Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan. The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Made in China Administered to a Million People: Official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)