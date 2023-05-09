Ottawa [Canada], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended a dinner hosted by his Canadian counterpart Mary Ng in Ottawa on Monday (local time).

"Concluded a productive day in Ottawa with lively interactions at the dinner hosted by my Canadian counterpart @Mary_Ng. With our deepening trade ties, both India & Canada look forward to further enhance collaboration in new & diverse areas for greater growth," Goyal tweeted.

The ministers will also review India-Canada CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) negotiations.

At the last MDTI meeting in March 2022, both ministers launched the CEPA negotiations with the possibility of an interim agreement or EPTA (Early Progress Trade Agreement). Since then, seven rounds of negotiations have been held.

The union minister is on a two-day visit to Toronto (May 9-10) during which he will have various engagements to promote trade and investment.

The minister is accompanied by a delegation of Indian CEOs led by industry body FICCI.

During his two-day visit, Goyal will hold meetings with CEOs of key Canadian companies, a Round Table of Indian and Canadian CEOs, interaction with Canadian and Indian companies based in Canada and a Financial Sector Round table, among others. The visit is expected to impart further momentum to bilateral trade and investment relations.

Goyal will also inaugurate the Indian Pavilion at SIAL CANADA-2023, which is the largest food innovation trade show in North America with the participation of more than 1000 national and international exhibitors from 50 countries. (ANI)

