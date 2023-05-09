Mumbai, May 9: In a horrific incident that took place in Brazil, a doctor allegedly "pulled a baby’s head off" after he climbed onto a pregnant woman’s stomach. Reportedly, the incident took place on May 1 at Hospital das Clinicas da UFMG in the Santa Efigenia area of Belo Horizonte. The incident came to light after the mother of the deceased child lodged a complaint against the doctor.

According to a report in Express.Co.UK, the doctor is now being investigated by the police after the incident came to light. Speaking to local media, the family of the dead baby girl said that the hospital tried to put pressure on them in order to sign documents that would eventually cover up the real incident. Brazil Shocker: Teenager Gives Birth to Twins From Two Different Fathers After Having Sex With Both Men on Same Day.

Mother Lodges Complaint Two Days After Losing Her Child

The deceased child's mother identified as Ranielly Coelho Santos (34) approached the police and lodged a complaint two days after she lost her baby girl. In her complaint, the mother of the girl child said that she was rushed to the hospital on April 24 after there were concerns over her high blood pressure.

Seven days after she was admitted to the hospital, the doctors induced her labour, she claimed. The woman also said that during labour, an unnamed obstetrician called her husband in order to observe the procedure alongside her mother. The complainant also said that her husband saw their daughter blink and move her lips as she was born. This, she said was proof that her daughter was alive and well.

However, things seem to have turned ugly. In their complaint, the family of the deceased girl said that the doctor allegedly climbed onto the woman's belly and "ripped off the child's head". After registering the complaint, cops said that the family did receive an apology from the doctor for what transpired. First Baby Born in 12 Years in Remote Brazilian Island Fernando de Noronha Where Childbirth is Banned.

Meanwhile, an officer said that a social worker approached them and said that although the hospital would cover the baby's funeral costs, they would only agree if the family signs the documents that contains certain conditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).