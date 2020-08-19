New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place on Thursday as part of the dialogue between the two countries for disengagement along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation of troops.

The seventeenth meeting of WMCC was held last month in which the two countries agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations.

The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides.

China has not disengaged in Finger area, Depsang plains and Gogra after multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

Chinese troops have been camping in the Finger area for over three months now and have even started fortifying their bases with the construction of bunkers and sangars.

India has said that it expects that China will sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along with the full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

