New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that both India and China are involved in military and diplomatic engagements to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"Both sides are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," said Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson, during an online press briefing.

This is essential for the further development of India-China bilateral relations, he added.

The comments came amid a stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh after a skirmish last month in Sikkim.

Recently, China had moved its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh areas including the Finger area, Pangong Tso Lake, and Galwan Nala area.

For the peaceful resolution, the Major General level talks were held on June 6 after the military Commander-level talks between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul.

According to sources, another set of talks is expected to be held over the next few days in Chushul at multiple levels to find solutions to the dispute in specific areas. (ANI)

