Dubai [UAE], May 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who is leading a high-level all-party Indian delegation to the UAE, delivered a strong message regarding India's firm stance against terrorism.

Shinde emphasised that while India has always initiated dialogue, including gestures like the Lahore Declaration and Prime Ministerial visits to Pakistan, the response has often come in the form of terrorist attacks.

While addressing a press conference, Shinde said, "India is the one nation that has initiated dialogues time and again. There are many examples where our Prime Ministers visited Pakistan... After the Lahore Declaration, happened the Kargil war. So every time we initiated a discussion, we initiated a dialogue, but the answer given to us was the terrorist attack. I think their only motive is to destabilise India, which is progressing economically, where everyone is going ahead. I think it is very much important to understand that in the geopolitical region, in the Indian subcontinent, India is only one nation that is stable, that is going ahead."

He highlighted India's growing global profile, noting that it is the world's fifth-largest economy and will soon become the third, after the United States and China. He urged the international community to stand with India in its policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.

He added, "We are the fifth largest economy. We will be the third largest economy very soon after the US and China... We always reply with restraint. Every time there is a terrorist attack, we initiate a dialogue. This time also, the ceasefire happened on the request of Pakistan. There was no third-party interest or third-party intervention. So we are here, telling the entire world. Our message to the entire world is zero tolerance against terrorism. The entire world, the other nations, should stand firmly with India..."

Earlier in the day, the delegation led by Shrikant Eknath Shinde participated in an interaction event with the Indian community in the UAE, where the members shared the 'New India' and the 'new normal' which has emerged after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor launched in response.

During the interaction event, BJD MP Sasmit Patra shared that Operation Sindoor highlighted India's response towards terrorism. He said, "We will ensure more than 100 terrorists die for what you're doing. This is the new India."

Earlier in the day, the delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence. Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

