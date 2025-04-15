New York [US], April 15 (ANI): The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations marked Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary with a special commemorative event at the UN headquarters in New York, attended by global leaders.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said, "Today, the permanent mission of India in New York organised this important function. We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Not only all over India, but many countries are celebrating."

He conveyed appreciation to India's Permanent Mission to the UN for its "steadfast commitment towards international dialogue, social justice and inclusion."

Deelip Mhaske, president of the Foundation for Human Horizon proposed making Dr Ambedkar's legacy to become one like Nelson Mandela. He thanked the Mayor for the support.

Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, said during the event, "Dr. Ambedkar was more than the principal architect of the Indian Constitution--he was a visionary thinker, a tireless reformer, and an advocate for the marginalised. His ideals go beyond borders and time, finding strong connections in the halls of the United Nations and in a city like New York--a city built by immigrants, energised by its diversity, and united by its shared belief in opportunity and inclusion."

He further added, "Dr. Ambedkar showed us that inclusion is not a favour but a fundamental right. He taught us to confront injustice not with silence but with solidarity. His legacy compels us to build bridges across cultures, amplify the voices of the oppressed, and challenge the systems that perpetuate inequality, wherever they may be."

In his concluding remarks, he said, "As we gather today, let us recommit ourselves to the values Dr. Ambedkar lived and died for--liberty, equality, fraternity, and dignity for every human being."

During the ceremony, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, also highlighted Dr Ambedkar's contributions as a key figure in India's freedom struggle and as the architect of its Constitution.

Previously, while speaking to ANI, Athawale had said, "In Maharashtra, Babasaheb Ambedkar worked very hard", he highlighted how the world knows Dr Ambedkar's name and his philosophy.

Athawale noted that in the intellectual sphere also many people are supporting Ambedkar's philosophy.

He highlighted how Dr Ambedkar was a great student and would spend hours studying at the Library in Columbia University, which now houses his statue.

Athawale highlighted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very strongly supporting Baba Saheb Ambedkar's philosophy."

He said that when he became the Prime Minister, he started the celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day which is now celebrated all across India: "The government is fully supporting Baba Saheb Ambedkar's philosophy."

Deelip Mhaske, President of Foundation For Human Horizon told ANI that throughout the US, work is being done with the local governments, county governments, as well as the governor's office to proclaim Ambedkar's Day as an Equality Day.

New York City has proclaimed April 14 as "Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day," recognising the principal architect of India's Constitution on what would be his 134th birth anniversary. (ANI)

