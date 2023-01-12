New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): India on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul that took place outside the Taliban Foreign Ministry and extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

The blast that took place on Wednesday killed at least 5 and injured many others. It has received widespread condemnations at international levels.

"India strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, which has claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and injured many. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

In a statement, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said expressed its condolences to the affected families and said that violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.

"UNAMA condemns today's attack outside Foreign Ministry in Kabul. Reports of numerous casualties, including civilians. Rising insecurity is of grave concern. Violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to #Afghanistan. Our condolences to the families affected," UNAMA tweeted.

More than 40 wounded were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, Emergency's director in Afghanistan, said casualty numbers were continuing to rise as the situation unfolded.

"The death toll is still rising," he said. "This is the first mass casualty in 2023, but certainly one of those with the most patients since the beginning of 2022. So much so, that we have also set up beds in the kitchens and canteen."

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who lives near the ministry, condemned the explosion, calling it an "act of terrorism, a crime against humanity and an act against all human and Islamic values."

Moreover, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a regular press conference on Thursday also strongly condemned the explosion and said that the country opposes all acts of violent terrorism.

Afghanistan has reported a number of blasts since the start of 2023. Several blasts were reported in the capital city this month including one year Kabul military airport. (ANI)

