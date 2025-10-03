Seattle [US], October 3 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with the Gates Foundation, hosted a special India Day celebration on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The event showcased Indian culture, arts and cuisine, and was attended by Bill Gates, Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation, along with senior leaders from Washington State and Seattle city governments.

Addressing the gathering, Bill Gates noted that it was symbolic to celebrate the day on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. "The ideals he championed, the equality and dignity of every person, are foundational to the work we do," Gates said.

He also praised India's role in global innovation, especially in finding solutions for health and development across the Global South. "Today, India stands as a global leader in innovation and is pioneering solutions with the potential to save and improve millions of lives. We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047," Gates added.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle described the event as a reflection of the strong partnership between India and the Gates Foundation, highlighting areas of cooperation in healthcare, innovation and development.

In an X post the consulate general office in Seattle wrote, "Gandhi Jayanti celebrations @ Gates Foundation HQrs in Seattle. Thank You @BillGates for your strong support".

The Gandhi Jayanti celebration at the Foundation's headquarters also featured cultural performances and Indian food, giving guests a glimpse of India's heritage alongside discussions on shared values of equality and human dignity.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, commemorated as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

October 2, in India, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the United Nations, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities.

In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon."

In India, the observance takes the form of tributes at Raj Ghat, cultural and educational programmes, and public campaigns that highlight Gandhi's ideals. (ANI)

