Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and France share a strong commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world, emphasising the need for reform of global institutions to address international challenges amid global uncertainties.

Speaking during the joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said, "India and France both believe in democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world. We are unanimous that reform of global institutions will solve global challenges. We will continue to support all efforts for peace in every region, be it Ukraine, West Asia, or the Indo-Pacific. We share a common commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Highlighting the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations, the Prime Minister added, "India and France are both ancient and prosperous civilisations. We attach great importance to our cultural and people-to-people ties. We are very happy that we have a long history of mutual cooperation."

He also mentioned ongoing and upcoming cultural collaborations, including the Jewel Museum project, the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, and the soon-to-be-opened Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in France, to bring Indian culture closer to the French people.

PM Modi concluded by noting the shared vision for global stability and prosperity with the French President, saying, "You have a deep commitment to the India-France Partnership. I am particularly happy that today we are together, starting a new chapter in our relations. Let us work together for global stability and prosperity."

Earlier, India and France elevated their bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership', with PM Modi noting that the friendship between the two countries has 'no boundaries' and the partnership can 'reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains'.

PM Modi underscored the depth and significance of the India-France relationship.

"The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest, and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress," PM Modi said.

President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are scheduled to be in India till February 19, spanning both the financial and national capitals.

Macron arrived in Mumbai on early Tuesday, marking his fourth visit to the country at the invitation of PM Modi. (ANI)

