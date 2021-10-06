Kathmandu [Nepal], October 6 (ANI): India on Wednesday handed over a 106-km Koshi Corridor transmission line to Nepal Electricity Authority.

The Koshi Corridor transmission line, costing a total of NRs 10.40 billion (USD 86.8 million) is being built under the Government of India's Line of Credit of USD 550 million, extended by the EXIM Bank of India. Package 1 of this project, worth NRs 4.5 billion (USD 37.3 million), was executed by India's Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and handed over to Nepal Electricity Authority after successful completion and charging of the line, read the official press release.

Once the remaining two packages are completed, the project will ensure smooth power evacuation from the generation projects coming up in the Arun and Tamor river basins, with power output totalling about 2000 MW.

A ceremony was held today in Hile, Dhankuta, Nepal to mark the completion of construction of the 220 kV Double Circuit Koshi Corridor power transmission line (Inarwa-Basantpur-Baneshwar-Tumlingtar) and its handover to Nepal Electricity Authority, added the release.

The project was handed over by KPTL and EXIM Bank of India to MD, Nepal Electricity Authority in presence of Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Namgya Khampa.

Also present were administration representatives from Dhankuta and Hile, in addition to executives and personnel of KPTL and representatives from the local community.

In her remarks, DCM Namgya Khampa underscored India's commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the power sector in all its dimensions, including the development of power projects in Nepal, support for the construction of transmission lines (both within Nepal and cross-border) and trade of electricity with India, said the release.

She also congratulated KPTL for the quality and timely completion of the work and thanked the Government of Nepal, the Nepal Electricity Authority and the local administration and representatives for their support in its completion.

In addition to Koshi Corridor, India is supporting the construction of two other domestic power transmission lines in Nepal - the Modi-Lekhnath line and the Solu Corridor line, both 132 kV, the release added.

India is also supporting the construction of several cross-border transmission links between the two-nation as well state grids. This is a key element of India's emphasis on enhancing cross-border economic connectivity as part of our larger "Neighbourhood First" policy. (ANI)

