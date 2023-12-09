Dubai, Dec 9 (PTI) India has adopted a holistic approach towards conservation for which it has not just focused on reducing emissions to tackle temperature rise, but are also working towards arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration and enriching biodiversity, Environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday during global climate talks COP28.

Delivering a statement at the Mangrove Alliance for Climate Ministerial Meeting during COP28 in Dubai, he talked about the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI), unveiled in the 2023-24 budget, focuses on mangrove plantations along coastlines and salt pans.

Also Read | Italy Fire: Three Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts in Hospital in Tivoli (Watch Video).

Highlighting India's rich mangrove ecosystems, he cited the Sunderbans, the world's largest contiguous mangrove forest, as a prime example of coexistence with nature.

“India has adopted a holistic approach towards conservation. We are not just focused on reducing emissions to tackle temperature rise, but are also working towards arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration and enriching biodiversity,” he said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Tens of Thousands of Displaced Palestinians Without Shelter in Rafah, Says United Nations.

At another event, he said transparent climate finance, equitable market and facilitative global technology transfer must for deployment of low-carbon climate technologies at scale. PTI UZM

(This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Centre for Peace and Security.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)