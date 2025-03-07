London, Mar 7 (PTI) India and Ireland have agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to increase bilateral trade, investment and technology ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced after a meeting with his Irish counterpart in Dublin on Friday.

He met Tánaiste (foreign minister) Simon Harris over a working breakfast meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs. The duo also clinched an “Action Plan” to enhance the India-Irish partnership as a highlight of the first visit by an Indian external affairs minister (EAM) to Ireland and the first high-level political visit from India since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Also Read | 'Negotiate Nuclear Deal': Donald Trump Says He Sent Letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Over Country's Advancing Nuclear Programme.

“We discussed our bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties. Agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) to increase our trade, investment and technology linkages,” Jaishankar posted on social media.

“Exchanged views on the recent developments in our respective regions and globally, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Also spoke about India-EU cooperation and multilateralism,” he said.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradition: India Says It Is Working Closely With US for Extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused.

The government of Ireland said in a statement that the JEC, once established, will serve as a vehicle to enhance internal cooperation and coordination, and strengthen the “likeminded partnership with one of the largest economies in the world”.

“With two-way trade already at EURO 16 billion, we're committed to strengthening every opportunity for growth, investment, and collaboration,” said Harris.

“I was pleased earlier this week to secure government approval for adoption of an Action Plan for enhancing Ireland's engagement with India. This is a clear demonstration of Ireland's commitment to deepening our engagement with India as a key bilateral partner,” he said.

The Irish minister said the first practical outworking towards this plan was the signing by both ministers of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on diplomatic exchange of officials.

“Minister Jaishankar and I also discussed a range of bilateral issues including Ireland and India's cultural and people-to-people links, our engagement with India as committed members of the European Union and global issues such as Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, the situations in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region and common challenges such as climate change,” stated Harris.

“We agreed that by working more closely together at the multilateral level, we can better address bilateral and global issues in a mutually beneficial manner,” he added.

Following the dialogue, Jaishankar concluded his Ireland tour with tributes at a memorial to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore at the St Stephen's Green Park in Dublin.

The EAM is scheduled to inaugurate new Consulate Generals of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Manchester, northern England over Friday and Saturday before concluding his week-long tour of the UK and Ireland.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)