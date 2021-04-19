Washington DC [US], April 19 (ANI): Stressing on the need for innovation on the issue of climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday lauded actions taken by India to tackle the climate crisis, saying that New Delhi is "very committed" to the cause.

"We need to accelerate innovation and the ability to deliver. We need India and China to be with us. India is very committed. It is a huge democracy with a lot of inequities to deal with but they launched with us a solar initiative three years ago now. They are improving the system and they are committed to reducing the HFC emissions," Marcon said on an American news program on CBS.

Earlier this month, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry had said that India's global leadership has been critical across a range of issues, including climate change.

"India's global leadership has been critical across a range of issues including delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the world. I'm particularly grateful that India is getting the job done on climate. You're indisputably a world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy," Kerry said during his India visit.

Kerry also praised India's leadership of the International Solar Alliance for advancing clean energy across India and other dynamic growing economies around the world.

India has set the goals for 2030 for increasing renewable energy generation to 450GW and has revised its nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement.

Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, countries committed to reduce their carbon output and halt global warming below 2 degrees Celsius -- and if possible, below 1.5 degrees Celsius -- by the end of the century to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the population must reduce its 2030 CO2 emissions by about 45 per cent from 2010 levels and reach net zero by 2050 to ensure this temperature limit goal is reached. (ANI)

