President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid tribute to the Rt Excellent Marcus Garvey, the national hero of Jamaica, at the National Heroes Park in Kingston. President Kovind is on a four-day visit to the Caribbean country.

Check Tweet:

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute at the memorial of the Rt Excellent Marcus Garvey, national hero of Jamaica at the National Heroes Park in Kingston, Jamaica pic.twitter.com/MzVZYKkbFm — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)