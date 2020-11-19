New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the continuous "activities of incursions" by Pakistani infiltrators was not possible without the "involvement of Pakistani armed forces posted along the Line of Control".

Speaking at the virtual weekly briefing, Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, said Pakistan "continues to provide cross border cover fire to infiltrators" despite signing a ceasefire agreement in 2003.

"Despite the ceasefire agreement of 2003, Pakistan still continues to provide cross border cover fire to infiltrators. Such activities of incursions are not possible to be undertaken without the involvement of Pakistani armed forces posted along the Line of Control," he said.

Earlier today, troops of 160 Battalion, 137 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force along with Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police were out on duty after receiving information regarding a suspicious truck carrying terrorists. Following this, an encounter broke out between the troops and terrorists at 4.20 am when the truck was attempted to be stopped near the toll plaza.

After the four terrorists were killed during the encounter, 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices were recovered from them. It seems they had infiltrated with the intention of doing something big and were headed towards Kashmir valley.

Responding to a query on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the MEA said that Pakistan is yet to act upon the International Court of Justice's 2019 judgment that had upheld India's claim of the Pakistani regime committing the grievous violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts.

"The International Court of Justice's 2019 judgment on Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been acted upon by Pakistan till now. We believe that the judgment of the ICJ should be implemented in good spirit," Srivastava said.

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death.

The MEA also said that a Sikh jatha from India will visit the Nankana Sahib from November 27 to December 1 on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. This visit will be as per the 1974 bilateral Protocol on visit to Religious Shrines between India and Pakistan. (ANI)

