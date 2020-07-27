New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan' in Lahore into a mosque, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan Bhai Tam Ji is a historical gurdwara where Bhai Taru Ji made supreme sacrifice in 1745. The Gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community.

"A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan', site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque," Srivastava said in response to a media query regarding Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan'.

Srivastava said the particular incident has been viewed with grave concern in India and called on Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan, he said.

"India expressed its concerns, in strongest terms on this incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage," he further said. (ANI)

