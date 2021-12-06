New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): India on Monday marked 50 years of recognizing Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign country.

India commemorates December 6 as Maitri Diwas with Bangladesh as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Today we mark 50 years of India recognizing an independent, sovereign Bangladesh. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on December 6, 1971."

"Maitri forged in shared martyrdom during the Liberation War, has traversed a 50-year journey towards scripting Shonali Adhyaya in bilateral relations. This year both countries jointly celebrate #MaitriDiwas under the leadership of PM @narendramodi & PM Sheikh Hasina," Bagchi tweeted.

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021 to attend the national day of Bangladesh, it was decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on December 6, 1971. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh," read the statement.

The Maitri Diwas is being commemorated in 18 countries around the world apart from in Dhaka and Delhi. These countries are Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE and USA.

The holding of Maitri Diwas is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh that has been forged in blood and shared sacrifices, the statement added. (ANI)

