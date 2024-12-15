EAM Jaishankar and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Popsoi signing the Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility in Delhi (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi signed the declaration of intent on Migration and Mobility in the national capital on Sunday.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar shared the details of the talk between the two leaders.

"Held productive talks with DPM & FM @MihaiPopsoi today in New Delhi. Discussed our growing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. And new opportunities in investment, education, technology and culture. Today's signing of declaration of intent on a Migration and Mobility partnership will open new avenues for our partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Popsoi had also inaugurated the Embassy of Moldova in New Delhi.

Delivering remarks during the event, Jaishankar noted that the inauguration of the embassy is a statement of a deeper relationship with Moldova and reflects the shared commitment of the two nations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.

Calling the relationship between the two "very comfortable and trusting bilateral ties, the EAM thanked Moldova in extending help during Operation Ganga to evacuate a large number of stranded Indian students during the Ukraine crisis. "I want to say today that India will never forget it", the EAM said.

Jaishankar highlighted that Moldova is a second home to about 2000 Indian students. Addressing a few of them who were present during the inauguration, EAM said that they embody the partnership between the two countries. "You help to bridge cultures, and you are actually forging a lasting friendship between our countries", EAM added.

"We should also recognise that there is a shared vision of a world between us; a world that values peace, understanding, and cooperation. I believe that the establishment of this embassy is a new chapter that will further our partnership. As we celebrate its inauguration, let us renew our commitment to build that world where the future is one of convergences and shared values. I'm confident that this embassy will become a beacon of friendship" EAM concluded. (ANI)

