New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The 20th round of India-Myanmar Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues, which included the situation along the border and security, trade, commerce and connectivity, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and the Myanmar delegation was led by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Myanmar, U Lwin Oo. During the meeting, the status of bilateral development projects in Myanmar and concerns related to transnational crimes were also discussed.

According to MEA, the Indian side reiterated its support for Myanmar's transition towards a federal democracy.

The Indian side also expressed India's continued support of people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including connectivity projects and projects under the Rakhine State Development Programme and Border Area Development Programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar. (ANI)

