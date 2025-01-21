New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge D'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in India, spoke on Tuesday about the longstanding ties India and Palestine share and expressed confidence in India's capabilities of leading humanitarian assistance for Gaza. He outlined several areas where Indian aid can be of assistance for the people of Gaza.

Speaking about the countries which have reached out to provide humanitarian assistance, Charge D'affaires Abu Jazer said that the UN is leading the affairs.

"We hope that all countries to be part of this assistance in the first phase," he said.

When asked about the kind of assistance needed from the side of India for the reconstruction of Gaza, Charge D'affaires Abu Jazer told ANI, he said that the bond between the two is "Guided by the historic relationship between us (Palestine) and the friendship relationship between Palestinian people and India to show their support and assistance to the Gaza people after this incredible war".

He elaborated on the various ways in which India can help Gaza and said, "India can decide what type of assistance can be presented. But we need in the medical sectors, food, hospitals, universities, and education systems. There are a lot of injured people, maybe 30,000. Many of them, they are special cases, they need special treatment. Indians have experience and they have high-profile health systems so they can call a few injured to treatment in India or they can send doctors to Gaza or they can build a hospital field in Gaza. They can decide it".

"There is a lot and various types of assistance that India can present. When we come to restructuring, we are looking for full support of India for permanent projects like Indian hospitals, or Indian schools", Palestinian Charge D'affaires Abu Jazer told ANI.

He said that the relationship between India and Palestine is "remarkable".

"Our belief towards India is that they never leave the Palestinians when they need help and will never leave any war, any type of people when they are in need of assistance. India is leading in humanitarian assistance", he added. (ANI)

