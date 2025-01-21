Ankara, January 21: Turkey's interior minister says a fire that broke out at a hotel at a popular ski resort has killed at least 66 people.

Ali Yerlikaya said at least 51 other people were injured in the disaster early Tuesday. Turkiye: At Least 10 People Killed, 32 Others Injured After Fire Erupts at Ski Resort Hotel.

Fire at Ski Resort Hotel in Turkey

A devastating fire at a hotel in Turkey leaves at least 10 dead, with people jumping out of windows in panic The tragedy occurred at the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu, Turkey. The fire broke out in the hotel's restaurant. Reports confirm 10 fatalities, two of whom died… pic.twitter.com/L3SiPKlQjZ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 21, 2025

“We are in deep pain. We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel,” Yerlikaya told reporters after inspecting the site. Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said at least one of the injured was in serious condition.

