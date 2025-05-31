Bogota [Colombia], May 31 (ANI): All-Party Delegation leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he was now pleased by the decision of Colombia government to issue a new statement expressing solidarity with India after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Tharoor said that earlier Colombia did not seem to understand India's stance. But, after they held talks with the Foreign Ministry, Colombia rolled their earlier statement back.

"I'm very pleased to say that following our discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vice Minister announced that this statement has been withdrawn and that they will certainly express publicly their understanding and sympathy for our situation," he said in conversation with think tank 'The Colombian Council On International Relations' (Cori) and select political analysts and diplomats at the Gun Club.

"That mission is to reach out to people like you and communicate our point of view and our concerns about recent events in our country, which you have already alluded to- the terrorist attack on our country and our decisive response- which perhaps was not initially what they understood, as you alluded to the statement that was issued. We were very disappointed by that statement," he added.

Tharoor said he was struck by the fact that one of the objectives from the Colombian side was to promote national consensus in their foreign policy.

"I was struck by the fact that one of your objectives is to promote national consensus in foreign policy. I'm very pleased to say that our delegation represents our national consensus on foreign policy, and a very important issue of foreign policy, because of my seven MPs and two ambassadors I'm travelling with. I would say that seven MPs represent five political parties, seven different states in India, three religions, and yet we are all united in one mission," he said.

Tharoor is leading the multi-party delegation to the Americas. After visiting Panama and Guyana, Tharoor and his delegation arrived in Colombia on Thursday in an effort of India's global outreach to convey India's zero tolerance against terrorism. After concluding the Colombia visit, the all-party delegation will be heading to Brazil and the United States on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor and his delegation paid floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Tadeo University in Bogota.

In a post on X, he said, "Humbled to pay floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Tadeo University in Bogota today. A poignant moment reflecting on his enduring legacy of peace & non-violence, so relevant in our world. Grateful to the university for preserving his memory and values."

Tharoor and his delegation also held discussions with think tanks in Colombia, exchanging ideas on global geopolitics.

"Delightful lunch discussion with thought leaders at the Colombia Council for International Relations today. Engaging exchange of ideas on global geopolitics, India's role in Latin America, and economic development opportunities for India and Colombia. Always enriching to connect with such influential minds," he said.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are on a visit to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council. The All-Party Delegations are projecting India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They are carrying forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

In this vein, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is leading a delegation which includes BJP MP Atul Garg and Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

They called on the Indian community in Sierra Leone to diplomatically isolate and morally condemn Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism, highlighting a long history of betrayal in response to India's consistent efforts to promote peace.

During a press interaction in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Saturday, Shinde, along with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, emphasised India's strategic response through Operation Sindoor while underscoring the need to combat terrorism globally, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shinde noted that Pakistan had backstabbed India time and time again despite Indian Prime Ministers personally visiting the neighbouring country to initiate peace efforts.

"We are a peace-loving nation... Our Prime Ministers personally visited Pakistan and made a number of declarations... We always initiated peace talks with our neighbouring nation, Pakistan. But every time we were backstabbed by the terrorist attacks... Our citizens don't want war, but why did this Operation Sindoor happen? Because we were continuously attacked, and this time the attack was not on our citizens but on humanity... To defend our citizens and nation, we had to undertake this Operation Sindoor... But we only targeted terror camps," Shinde stated. (ANI)

