Johannesburg, Mar 1 (PTI) India is keen to share its expertise and experience in digital technologies with the Global South to help it achieve a range of projects that it has implemented for its populations, the Indian envoy to South Africa has said.

“The Indian economy is growing at a fast pace and currently is the fastest growing large economy of the world. In the next five years, India is set to become the third largest economy of the world with its GDP surpassing USD 5 trillion,” India's High Commissioner to South Africa Prabhat Kumar said.

He was speaking at the opening session of the ‘India-South Africa Connect: Global Vision Meets Digital Realities Seminar 2024' hosted jointly by the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Business School at the latter's campus on Thursday.

“However, here I will like to point out and emphasise that India's economic growth model is different. India's philosophy has been that it would share its expertise and experience with the countries of the Global South,” he said, espousing the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

“We believe that the world is one family and we must share, whatever we have, with the world. It was not a mere slogan for the G-20 summit,” he said, adding, “We have followed this philosophy in the past and will follow it in the future.”

He gave examples of India's exemplary efforts during Covid-19 in helping more than 150 countries with vaccines, medicines and medical equipment “while some countries hoarded vaccines and chose to vaccinate their own population first.”

India and South Africa together went to the WTO asking for a TRIPS waiver so that the vaccine could be manufactured and distributed in all countries,” the diplomat said.

Kumar cited a report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) that India's Digital Public Infrastructure plans rendered the country capable of propelling India to a USD 8 trillion economy by 2030.

He gave examples of what India has achieved through programmes such as the unique ID programme, digital banking, UPI, digital delivery of vaccines and direct transfer benefits.

“The money is digitally transferred seamlessly on the due date and a message is received on the phone regarding the transfer. Digital technology has brought more democracy and has empowered the masses,” Kumar said.

The High Commissioner also gave examples of global organisations launched with India's initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, Global Bio-fuel Alliance or the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure “to address energy security and climate issues.”

