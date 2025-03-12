Bangkok [Thailand], March 12 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Thailand, in close coordination with Indian Embassy in Myanmar, secured the repatriation of 549 Indians who were lured by fake job offers.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand advised Indians to thoroughly check the background of employers overseas and recruiting agents before accepting the job roles.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh's 4 Historical Sites Secure Place in Tentative List of UNESCO's World Heritage, CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Happiness (Watch Video).

"The Indian Embassy in Thailand, in close coordination with Indian Embassy in Myanmar and local authorities, secured repatriation of 549 Indians through Mae Sot in Thailand to India on 10 and 11 March 2025 by two special flights. They were rescued from scam centres operating in Myanmar in areas near the Myanmar-Thailand border," Indian Embassy in Thailand said in a post on X.

The embassy further said that these people were forced to work in scam-centers in the neighbouring countries of Thailand.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Abusing Boy at Singapore Society Management Unit.

"This is part of Government of India's sustained efforts to secure release and repatriation of Indian nationals who were lured with fake job offers and were made to work in scam-centers in the neighbouring countries of Thailand. Indian nationals are once again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies, before taking up job offers."

https://x.com/IndiainThailand/status/1899653667189575753

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, in coordination with local authorities, secured the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand.

These nationals were made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement."

Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand have coordinated with local authorities to secure the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals today by an IAF aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand," the statement read.

"The Government of India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)