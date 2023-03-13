New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Monday met Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and "spoke about taking forward the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable process."

"Good to catch up with Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Trade & Industry of Singapore this afternoon. Spoke about taking forward the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable process," Jaishankar tweeted on Monday.

The Singapore Trade minister is in Delhi for the launch event of the third edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon (SIH) 2023 that Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is taking the lead to organise with the High Commission of The Republic of Singapore in New Delhi as a key partner.

Calling India a strong leader in IT and Fintech, Gan Kim Yong said that Singapore is interested to explore opportunities and collaborate together in this sector with India.

"India has a very strong leadership, knowledge, skills and innovation in IT and in Fintech as well. This is an area where we are very interested to explore opportunities and collaborate together. UPI and PayNow system, a great venture that we embarked together and this I hope will be the start of many partnerships with other country as Singapore and India can lead the way in the integration of the payment system", the minister said in an interview with ANI.

India and Singapore recently linked their respective online payments systems for seamless cross-border transactions between the two countries.

Singaporean High Commissioner to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen said this collaboration would take bilateral relations to greater heights and his country looks forward to continuing to be part of India's digital transformation journey. (ANI)

